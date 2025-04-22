Azerbaijan to face 12 teams at the European Judo Championships

A total of 13 teams, including Azerbaijan, will compete in the mixed team event at the European Judo Championships, set to take place on April 27 in Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro.

The team competition will follow the individual events at the championship, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan’s national team will be represented by 15 judokas across various weight categories:

73 kg: Rashid Mammadaliyev, Ahmed Yusifov, Turan Bayramov, Ruslan Pashayev

90 kg: Zelim Tckaev, Omar Rajabli, Murad Fatiyev

+90 kg: Zelym Kotsoiev, Ushangi Kokauri

57 kg: Konul Aliyeva, Gultaj Mammadaliyeva, Fidan Alizadeh

70 kg: Gunel Hasanli, Sudaba Aghayeva

+70 kg: Nigar Suleymanova

Alongside Azerbaijan, national teams from France, Georgia, Germany, Austria, Turkiye, Belgium, Hungary, Italy, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Poland, and Serbia will also vie for the team title.

