Judo hall inaugurated in Tartar - PHOTO

A new judo hall has officially opened within the Tartar Olympic Sports Complex.

The opening ceremony was attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Head of the Tartar District Executive Authority Mustagim Mammadov, Executive Vice President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) Rashad Rasullu, Advisor to the AJF President Natig Baghirov, and other officials, Idman,biz reports.

The hall, established by the AJF, is equipped with modern-standard tatamis and other necessary training gear. The tatami area covers a total of 112 square meters. More than 100 athletes are expected to train in the new facility.

Idman.biz