27 March 2025
EN

13 Azerbaijani judokas to compete in European Cup

Judo
News
27 March 2025 16:48
15
13 Azerbaijani judokas to compete in European Cup

Azerbaijan’s judo team will compete in the European Cup for Cadets, set to take place in Poznan, Poland, on April 5-6.

Idman.biz reports that 13 athletes will represent Azerbaijan at the event:

60 kg: Nihad Mamishov, Farid Garayev
66 kg: Mahammad Musayev, Emin Boyukkishiyev
73 kg: Abil Yusubov, Mehdi Jafarov
81 kg: Suleyman Shukurov, Casur İbadli
90 kg: Tunjay Shamil, Ali Gazimammadov
100 kg: Davud Namazli
+100 kg: Ramazan Ahmadov, Eldar Aliyev

The European Cup will feature competitors from 23 countries.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Judo World Tour to resume in May with Grand Slam
12:54
Judo

Judo World Tour to resume in May with Grand Slam

The Judo World Tour is currently on a one-month break following the recent Grand Slam tournament in Tbilisi

Heydarov maintains his position
26 March 12:29
Judo

Heydarov maintains his position

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) remains in second place among all judokas

Mollaei’s career in Azerbaijan - seven medals
25 March 18:08
Judo

Mollaei’s career in Azerbaijan - seven medals

Saeid Mollaei won seven medals during his time representing the Azerbaijan national judo team
Azerbaijani Judokas at international training camp in Bremen - PHOTO
25 March 14:13
Judo

Azerbaijani Judokas at international training camp in Bremen - PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s national junior judo team has joined an international training camp in Bremen, Germany
IJF: "Saeid Mollaei is stepping into his new life"
25 March 14:00
Judo

IJF: "Saeid Mollaei is stepping into his new life"

The International Judo Federation on Saeid Mollaei
Azerbaijan sends 22 judokas to European Cup
25 March 11:59
Judo

Azerbaijan sends 22 judokas to European Cup

Azerbaijan's judo team will compete in the European Cup, set to take place on April 5-6 in Dubrovnik

Most read

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Israel faces Norway, Wales takes on North Macedonia
25 March 11:17
Football

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Israel faces Norway, Wales takes on North Macedonia

The European qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue today with six more matches
What made the Argentina - Brazil match memorable? - VIDEO
26 March 13:30
Football

What made the Argentina - Brazil match memorable? - VIDEO

The Argentina vs. Brazil clash in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers was marked by several remarkable facts

Argentina breaks two records against Brazil - VIDEO
26 March 10:55
Football

Argentina breaks two records against Brazil - VIDEO

The Argentina national team has set two new records
Azerbaijan vs. Belarus: Key differences
25 March 12:54
Football

Azerbaijan vs. Belarus: Key differences

Azerbaijan’s national team is set to face Belarus in their next friendly match