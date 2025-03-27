13 Azerbaijani judokas to compete in European Cup

Azerbaijan’s judo team will compete in the European Cup for Cadets, set to take place in Poznan, Poland, on April 5-6.

Idman.biz reports that 13 athletes will represent Azerbaijan at the event:

60 kg: Nihad Mamishov, Farid Garayev

66 kg: Mahammad Musayev, Emin Boyukkishiyev

73 kg: Abil Yusubov, Mehdi Jafarov

81 kg: Suleyman Shukurov, Casur İbadli

90 kg: Tunjay Shamil, Ali Gazimammadov

100 kg: Davud Namazli

+100 kg: Ramazan Ahmadov, Eldar Aliyev

The European Cup will feature competitors from 23 countries.

Idman.biz