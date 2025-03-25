Mollaei’s career in Azerbaijan – seven medals

Saeid Mollaei won seven medals during his time representing the Azerbaijan national judo team.

The judoka, who recently joined the joint commission of the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) and the International Judo Federation (IJF), had been competing for Azerbaijan since July 2022, Idman.biz reports.

Mollaei’s first medal for Azerbaijan was a silver at the Grand Slam in Budapest three years ago. His biggest achievement came in 2022, when he won gold at the Baku Grand Slam. His final competition was another Baku Grand Slam in February last year, where he was eliminated in the Round of 16.

During his time representing Azerbaijan, Mollaei won 1 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze medals.

