Azerbaijan sends 22 judokas to European Cup

Azerbaijan's judo team will compete in the European Cup, set to take place on April 5-6 in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

22 Azerbaijani judokas have been selected to represent the country in the tournament, which will feature athletes from 42 nations, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan's squad for the European Cup

Men:

60 kg: Murad Muradli, Elbrus Zamanov

66 kg: Kamran Suleymanov, Eltaj Yusifli, Bahram Gurbanli, Gasim Valizade

73 kg: Ibrahim Aliyev, Aydin Rzayev, Nariman Mirzayev

81 kg: Kerim Allahverdiyev

90 kg: Vugar Talibov, Murad Fatiyev, Mammadrza Hajizada, Ibrahim Agakishiyev

Women:

52 kg: Aydan Veliyeva, Gultac Mammadeliyeva

57 kg: Fidan Elizade

70 kg: Sudabe Agayeva, Gunel Hasanli, Aytaj Gardashkhanli

78 kg: Narmin Amirli

+78 kg: Nigar Suleymanova

Idman.biz