Azerbaijan drops in World Tour rankings

Azerbaijan's national judo team has fallen in the overall rankings of the World Tour.

The rankings are based on performances in high-level tournaments such as the Grand Slam, Grand Prix, and other prestigious competitions throughout the year, Idman.biz reports.

At the start of the season, Azerbaijan secured nine medals—two gold, two silver, and five bronze. However, the team’s absence from the Austrian Grand Prix and their failure to win medals at the Tbilisi Grand Slam led to a decline in the standings, dropping them from sixth to eighth place in the overall rankings.

As of now, Japan leads the rankings (20 gold, 15 silver, 16 bronze), followed by neutral athletes in second place (9-6-9) and France in third (7-7-15).

Idman.biz