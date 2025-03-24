24 March 2025
Movlud Miraliyev appointed to new position

Olympic and World medalist in judo, Chairman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Sports Society, and Lieutenant Colonel Movlud Miraliyev has been appointed to a new role.

Idman.biz, citing Prosport.Az, reports that the 51-year-old former athlete has been appointed as the President of the Special Olympics Committee, succeeding Rovshan Mammadov in this position.

On March 7, Shahin Aliyev, the previous Chairman of the Special Olympics Committee (the head executive), resigned from his position due to his age. Vugar Behbudov, the Chairman of the Social Services Agency’s Board, was elected to replace him.

Idman.biz

