Azerbaijan judo team completes training camp in Japan

The Azerbaijan judo team has successfully completed its training camp in Japan.

The team spent three weeks at Tokai University, where they trained intensively, Idman.biz reports.

Olympic champions Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg), along with other judokas, participated in daily double training sessions alongside local athletes. They also tested their skills in sparring matches.

This training camp is considered one of the key components of the team’s preparation for the major competitions of the year.

