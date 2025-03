The Grand Slam judo tournament continues in Tbilisi.

Azerbaijani athletes failed to win medals in the first two days of the competition, Idman.biz reports.

Today, the winners in three weight categories for men (90 kg, 100 kg and +100 kg) and two for women (78 kg and +78 kg) will be determined in the Georgian capital.

İn Azerbaijani judokas, only Elmar Gasimov will fight for victory.

100 kg

Elmar Gasimov - Imeda Gogoladze (Georgia)

Idman.biz