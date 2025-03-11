Japan leads the World Tour, Azerbaijan in 6th place

Since the beginning of the year, athletes from 40 countries have made their mark in the Judo World Tour competitions.

The Azerbaijan team has so far won two gold, two silver, and five bronze medals, totaling nine awards, Idman.biz reports.

The majority of the medals were earned at the Grand Slam in Baku. Zelim Tckaev (81 kg) claimed gold, Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) took silver, while Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg), Elshan Asadov (66 kg), and Vusal Galandarzade (73 kg) secured bronze.

In the overall standings of the World Tour, Azerbaijan currently ranks 6th, ahead of countries like Georgia, Italy, Spain, Brazil, and many others.

Japan leads the standings with 20 gold, 15 silver, and 16 bronze medals, followed by neutral athletes in second place (7-4-7), and France in third (4-4-11).

Four competitions have been held this season, including the Grand Slam in Paris, Baku, and Tashkent, as well as a Grand Prix in Austria. Azerbaijani judokas, who were training in Japan, did not participate in the most recent competition.

Idman.biz