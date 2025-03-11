11 March 2025
EN

Japan leads the World Tour, Azerbaijan in 6th place

Judo
News
11 March 2025 14:44
16
Japan leads the World Tour, Azerbaijan in 6th place

Since the beginning of the year, athletes from 40 countries have made their mark in the Judo World Tour competitions.

The Azerbaijan team has so far won two gold, two silver, and five bronze medals, totaling nine awards, Idman.biz reports.

The majority of the medals were earned at the Grand Slam in Baku. Zelim Tckaev (81 kg) claimed gold, Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) took silver, while Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg), Elshan Asadov (66 kg), and Vusal Galandarzade (73 kg) secured bronze.

In the overall standings of the World Tour, Azerbaijan currently ranks 6th, ahead of countries like Georgia, Italy, Spain, Brazil, and many others.

Japan leads the standings with 20 gold, 15 silver, and 16 bronze medals, followed by neutral athletes in second place (7-4-7), and France in third (4-4-11).
Four competitions have been held this season, including the Grand Slam in Paris, Baku, and Tashkent, as well as a Grand Prix in Austria. Azerbaijani judokas, who were training in Japan, did not participate in the most recent competition.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan’s judokas at the Olympic training camp - PHOTO
15:29
Judo

Azerbaijan’s judokas at the Olympic training camp - PHOTO

Azerbaijani judokas are participating in the Olympic Training Camp organized by the European Judo Union
National judo team announced for European Cup
10 March 15:51
Judo

National judo team announced for European Cup

The Porec Millennium Team Cadet European Cup 2025 will take place in Croatia

Heydarov in spotlight in Japan - PHOTO
7 March 15:42
Judo

Heydarov in spotlight in Japan - PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s national judo team continues its training camp in Japan

European Judo Cup to be held in Guba
7 March 10:35
Judo

European Judo Cup to be held in Guba

Azerbaijan will host European Junior Judo Cup tournament for the third time
New judo hall opens - PHOTO
5 March 15:42
Judo

New judo hall opens - PHOTO

The second judo hall of Orujov Academy has officially opened its doors

Hidayat Heydarov becomes the second-highest ranked judoka
5 March 14:49
Judo

Hidayat Heydarov becomes the second-highest ranked judoka

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) has climbed to second place in the overall judo rankings

Most read

Mozambique national football player in Zira
8 March 18:00
Football

Mozambique national football player in Zira

He scored 2 times in 15 matches he played for the national team
Azerbaijani national player’s club takes lead in South Korea
9 March 10:02
Football

Azerbaijani national player’s club takes lead in South Korea

Daejeon Hana climbed to the top of the South Korean league standings
Milan's comeback: both teams from 0:2 to 3:2 - VIDEO
9 March 10:34
Football

Milan's comeback: both teams from 0:2 to 3:2 - VIDEO

According to the study of Opta, this is the first time that both representatives of the city of Milan have achieved such a result on the same day
Milan clubs secure hard-fought victories - VIDEO
9 March 09:18
Football

Milan clubs secure hard-fought victories - VIDEO

Four more matches in Serie A's 28th round have concluded