Azerbaijani judokas prepare for European Championship in Japan

Azerbaijani judokas are currently attending a training camp in Japan.

A total of 30 athletes from both the senior and junior national teams are participating in the camp, Idman.biz reports.

The preparation process will continue until March 21.

The senior team is based at Tokai University, while the juniors are training at Kokushikan University. Afterward, the athletes will continue their training at the Kodokan Training Center. In the next phase of the camp, Japan’s national judo team will also join the sessions.

This training camp is part of the long-term preparation for the European Championship in Montenegro this April and international tournaments taking place in May.

The senior team is led by head coach Richard Trautman and senior coaches Elchin Ismayilov and Slavko Tekic, while the junior team is under the guidance of head coach Rustam Alimli and coaches Elkhan Rajabli and Kotaro Sasaki.

