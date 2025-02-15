Nagayama - First, 12th victory in Baku

Japanese judoka Ryuju Nagayama (60 kg) achieved a remarkable achievement by winning Grand Slam tournament in Baku.

It was the 12th championship in the Grand Slam competitions for the Olympic bronze medalist, Idman.biz reports.

Moreover, success came after a long break: Nagayama last won Grand Slam in Tokyo in December 2023.

Although Nagayama became the champion for the first time in Baku, he climbed the podium for the third time in total. He won the silver medal of the Grand Slam held in Azerbaijan in 2016, and two years later he came third at the world championship.

