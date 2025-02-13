EJU: "A quick glance at the entry for the Baku Grand Slam 2025"

You can immediately be excited, with a slew of Olympic medallists and legends, it will be a tough feat for the European entries, according to the European Judo Union (EJU).

The event, set to take place from February 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena, has garnered attention for the impressive list of competitors, including numerous Olympic medalists and legendary athletes. This lineup promises challenging battles for Europe's judo fighters, Idman.biz reports.

The EJU highlights that Japan will be sending its top team to Baku, making the competition even more thrilling.

“The Paris Grand Slam was a tough event, but now that Japan have sent their A-Team to play, it will certainly be very interesting. All eyes of course are on ABE Uta in the -52kg category. The Tokyo Olympic Champion has been almost unrivalled, but in the Paris Olympic Games, she was stunned by Diyora Keldiyorova (Uzb), who terminated her possibilities of standing on the Olympic podium. Not only was the defeat widely discussed, but so was the reaction that followed, which would lead us to believe it has been a hard journey back to the tatami for the 24 year-old. Abe’s opponents include top regular performers; Mascha Ballhaus (Ger) and Pupp Reka (Hun) as well as rising stars; Gyertas Roza (Hun) and Ayumi Leiva Sanchez (Esp).”

Idman.biz