4 February 2025
EN

Grand Slam winner moves into Top 20 in world rankings

Judo
Analytics
4 February 2025 12:58
30
Grand Slam winner moves into Top 20 in world rankings

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has updated the world rankings following the conclusion of the Grand Slam tournament in Paris.

Idman.biz report the tournament winner, Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg), has broken into the top 20, advancing 15 spots to secure 19th place in the rankings.

Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) has also made significant progress, climbing into the top 10. His bronze medal at the Grand Slam tournament earned him a +3 boost, pushing him to the 10th position.

Another bronze medalist, Omer Rajabli, improved his standing by five places, now sitting at 23rd.

Meanwhile, Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) have maintained their leadership, holding steady at 1st place in their respective categories.

Zelim Tckaev (81 kg) has dropped from 8th to 10th place, while Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) has fallen out of the top 10 and is now ranked 11th. Turan Bayramov (60 kg) moved up one spot to 15th.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Olympic bronze medalist to compete in Baku
15:51
Judo

Olympic bronze medalist to compete in Baku

The team consists of 12 judokas, with the most accomplished among them being Tamerlan Bashaev
Denis Vieru aims for a hat-trick in Baku
14:54
Judo

Denis Vieru aims for a hat-trick in Baku

Moldovan judoka to compete in a new weight category at the Grand Slam
Azerbaijan judo team begins training camp in Paris
14:27
Judo

Azerbaijan judo team begins training camp in Paris

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov joins international athletes for intensive preparation

Grand Slam Judo: Omar Rajabli claims bronze, Ajdar Baghirov falls short
3 February 09:50
Judo

Grand Slam Judo: Omar Rajabli claims bronze, Ajdar Baghirov falls short

Mixed results for team Azerbaijan in Paris
IJF Awards: Hidayat Heydarov named Male Judoka of the Year
3 February 09:00
Judo

IJF Awards: Hidayat Heydarov named Male Judoka of the Year

Heydarov expressed his joy and gratitude
Grand Slam: Ruslan crowned champion, Rashid wins bronze - PHOTO
2 February 09:39
Judo

Grand Slam: Ruslan crowned champion, Rashid wins bronze - PHOTO

The Paris Grand Slam in judo has officially begun yesterday.

Most read

Who is the World's top scorer in 2025?
3 February 09:29
Football

Who is the World's top scorer in 2025?

IFFHS reveals January’s leading goal scorers
Guardiola’s first career incident: Man City concede 4 or more goals for the fourth time this season
3 February 11:05
Football

Guardiola’s first career incident: Man City concede 4 or more goals for the fourth time this season

Manchester City’s defense was overwhelmed in losses to PSG (2-4), Tottenham (0-4), and Sporting (1-4)

Danish defender in Manchester United
1 February 17:41
Football

Danish defender in Manchester United

The defender of Danish national team and Lecce, Patrick Dorgu, will move to English club

Neftchi awaits response from Partizan player
3 February 17:18
Football

Neftchi awaits response from Partizan player

The White Blacks have offered the 28-year-old midfielder a contract worth 220,000 dollars per year