Grand Slam winner moves into Top 20 in world rankings

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has updated the world rankings following the conclusion of the Grand Slam tournament in Paris.

Idman.biz report the tournament winner, Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg), has broken into the top 20, advancing 15 spots to secure 19th place in the rankings.

Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) has also made significant progress, climbing into the top 10. His bronze medal at the Grand Slam tournament earned him a +3 boost, pushing him to the 10th position.

Another bronze medalist, Omer Rajabli, improved his standing by five places, now sitting at 23rd.

Meanwhile, Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) have maintained their leadership, holding steady at 1st place in their respective categories.

Zelim Tckaev (81 kg) has dropped from 8th to 10th place, while Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) has fallen out of the top 10 and is now ranked 11th. Turan Bayramov (60 kg) moved up one spot to 15th.

