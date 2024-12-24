Canada's star judoka Shady Elnahas to miss Baku Grand Slam

The Canadian judo team has made changes to its preliminary roster for the upcoming Baku Grand Slam, scheduled to take place at the National Gymnastics Arena from February 14-16, 2025.

The initial list submitted by the organizers included four athletes. However, Shady Elnahas, a world championship finalist and currently ranked second in the world in the 100 kg category, has been withdrawn.

Despite this, Olympic bronze medalist Jessica Klimkait (57 kg), Arthur Margelidon (73 kg), and Francois Gauthier-Drapeau (81 kg) are expected to represent Canada in Baku.

For context, canada was the first nation to register for this ranking tournament.

Idman.biz