Azerbaijani team becomes European Champion

The European Junior Judo Championships, held in Tallinn, Estonia, has ended.

As per Idman.biz, the Azerbaijani national team took the 1st place in the team score.

The Azerbaijani judokas have been on the podium 8 times in the championship. Four gold, two silver, and two bronze medals were secured by the Azerbaijani athletes. Azerbaijan was followed by Serbia (3-1-1) and France (2-1-5).

Vusal Galandarzade (73 kg), Suleyman Shukurov (81 kg), Konul Aliyeva (48 kg), Fidan Alizada (57 kg), Nizami Imranov (60 kg) and Aslan Kotsoiev (90 kg) won gold in the European Championship. silver, Tuncay Shamil (90 kg) and Kanan Nasibov (+100 kg) won a bronze medals.

