Astana challenge for 4 Azerbaijani judokas

Grand Slam judo tournament held in Astana, Kazakhstan continues.

Idman.biz reports that on the second day of the competition, 4 judokas of the Azerbaijan national team are competing.

73 kg

Rashid Mammadaliyev will start the competition from the second stage. He will face Manuel Parlatti (Italy).

Vusal Galandarzade started the competition with a victory over Arun Kumar (India).

81 kg

Omar Rajabli will go to the tatami in the second stage. He will face the winner of Nase Herkovic (Slovenia) - Ratbek Jumanazarov (Kyrgyzstan).

Maharram Imamverdiyev will meet with Aurilien Bonferoni (Switzerland).

It should be noted that after the first day of the competition, our team has a bronze medal. Kamran Suleymanov was the 3rd in 66 kg.

Idman.biz