16 December 2023
EN

The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Judo Championship was held

Judo
News
15 December 2023 21:59
The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Judo Championship was held

On December 15, the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Judo Championship among men and women took place.

Idman.biz reports that Elnur Mammadov, the head of the sports department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS), and Rashad Rasullu, the general secretary of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF), delivered speeches at the opening ceremony.

The event began with a one-minute silence commemorating the dear memory of the Azerbaijan's martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Then the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

Elnur Mammadov greeted the participants of the tournament and noted the admirable efforts of AJF in the development of judo in the country. He emphasized the important achievements of the Federation during the year and said that the number of judokas in Azerbaijan reached about 19 thousand people. E. Mammadov pointed out that during the year, judo halls were put into use in different regions of our country, and more than 80 judo clubs were provided with tatami mats. He also mentioned important initiatives by AJF to promote judo among women.

In his speech, Rashad Rasullu gave information about the Azerbaijan Championship and emphasized that more than 300 judokas from 26 cities and regions participated in the competition. He stated that the country's leadership pays special attention and care to the development of judo sport in Azerbaijan, and pointed to the commissioning of the training center for national judo teams as a visual proof of this. R. Rasullu thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the management of the institution for organizing the competition and ensuring the activities of the Federation in general.

The opening ceremony ended with the showing of a short video showing the results achieved by Azerbaijani judokas in the international arena during the year.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

The 2024 World Championships to be Hosted in Abu Dhabi - VIDEO
15 December 17:53
Judo

The 2024 World Championships to be Hosted in Abu Dhabi - VIDEO

The official website of the International Judo Federation that this event will be the last major stop on the tour to qualify for the Paris Olympics
EJU: "Heydarov is the clear leader of his weight class"
14 December 17:10
Judo

EJU: "Heydarov is the clear leader of his weight class"

On December 16 in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, the European Open Championship will take place in two categories
Jeyhun Sultanov: "Everyone underestimates Hacken, it's not like that"
14 December 16:03
Judo

Jeyhun Sultanov: "Everyone underestimates Hacken, it's not like that"

The match between "Qarabag" and "Hacken" will start today at 21:45
351 judokas will compete in the Azerbaijan Championship
14 December 10:52
Judo

351 judokas will compete in the Azerbaijan Championship

The Azerbaijan Judo Championship will be held among women and men
Hidayat Heydarov in the 300 thousand euro competition
13 December 14:02
Judo

Hidayat Heydarov in the 300 thousand euro competition

The prize pool of the European Judo Championships Open, which will be held on December 16 in Pristina, Kosovo, has been announced
Training of female judokas continues in Japan - PHOTO
12 December 09:00
Judo

Training of female judokas continues in Japan - PHOTO

The women's judo team of Azerbaijan is participating in the international training camp organized in Japan

Most read

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held
13 December 15:50
Weightlifting

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held in Shuvalan Heavy Athletics Center
Tahir Gozel: "Qarabag spirit played a role in achieving the historic result"
15 December 15:13
Azerbaijan football

Tahir Gozel: "Qarabag spirit played a role in achieving the historic result"

He appreciated the historical success of the representative of Aghdam
“Gabala" was defeated, "Sabah" lost again - VIDEO
15 December 17:37
Azerbaijan football

“Gabala" was defeated, "Sabah" lost again - VIDEO

Two more games of the XVII round were held today in the Azerbaijan Premier League
President's Cup opening ceremony was held - PHOTO
15 December 16:57
Equestrian

President's Cup opening ceremony was held - PHOTO

8 teams will compete in 2 groups in the tournament, which will continue until December 24