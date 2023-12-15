The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Judo Championship was held

On December 15, the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Judo Championship among men and women took place.

Idman.biz reports that Elnur Mammadov, the head of the sports department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS), and Rashad Rasullu, the general secretary of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF), delivered speeches at the opening ceremony.

The event began with a one-minute silence commemorating the dear memory of the Azerbaijan's martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Then the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

Elnur Mammadov greeted the participants of the tournament and noted the admirable efforts of AJF in the development of judo in the country. He emphasized the important achievements of the Federation during the year and said that the number of judokas in Azerbaijan reached about 19 thousand people. E. Mammadov pointed out that during the year, judo halls were put into use in different regions of our country, and more than 80 judo clubs were provided with tatami mats. He also mentioned important initiatives by AJF to promote judo among women.

In his speech, Rashad Rasullu gave information about the Azerbaijan Championship and emphasized that more than 300 judokas from 26 cities and regions participated in the competition. He stated that the country's leadership pays special attention and care to the development of judo sport in Azerbaijan, and pointed to the commissioning of the training center for national judo teams as a visual proof of this. R. Rasullu thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the management of the institution for organizing the competition and ensuring the activities of the Federation in general.

The opening ceremony ended with the showing of a short video showing the results achieved by Azerbaijani judokas in the international arena during the year.

Idman.biz