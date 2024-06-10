Azerbaijan national team captain evaluated the victory over Kazakhstan

"We believed that we would win."

According to Idman.biz, this was said by Elchin Jamalli, a member of the Azerbaijan national chovgan team.

He commented on the game in which they defeated Kazakhstan 5:0 in the first match of the World Championship held in Baku. According to the captain of the team, they prepared for the competition at a high level: "The support of the fans also gave us motivation. From the first day, it became clear that the championship will be interesting. We will do our best to win the first world championship. Because Azerbaijan is a victorious nation and only victory suits us."

He said that all teams came to the World Cup prepared: "I personally know the participants of certain teams from international competitions. We hope that the deserving one will win. Some teams are new to the sport of chovgan and have asked us for support in terms of participants. One Azerbaijani athlete participates in those teams. But this belongs to the ongoing race."

It should be noted that the World Chovgan Championship, which started today with the participation of 10 teams, will continue until June 16.

