Number of teams in the Azerbaijan Professional Chovgan League determined - PHOTO

10 teams will play in the Azerbaijan Professional Bowling League.

Idman.biz informs that this was announced by the vice-president of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation, Bahruz Nabiyev, at the press conference held today.

He said that Aghstafa Dilbaz, Elit, Embawood, Kohlen, Qarabag, Omar, Polad, Sarhadchi, Shirvan and Zafar teams will participate in the first competition: ”I believe that the games will be played professionally and in accordance with the principle of justice. All meetings will take place at Bina Equestrian Center. However, from next year, teams will have their own fields and games will be held there. Work is already being done in this regard. The last round of the league will be held on December 3-4. The winning team will get 3. 1 point will be given for a draw.”

It should be noted that the Professional Chovgan League will start on May 21.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz