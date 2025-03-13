13 March 2025
EN

Brandon Montour sets record for fastest overtime goal in NHL history - VIDEO

Hockey
News
13 March 2025 14:11
19
Brandon Montour sets record for fastest overtime goal in NHL history - VIDEO

Brandon Montour, the Canadian defenseman for Seattle, has made history by scoring the fastest overtime goal in NHL history. The goal came just four seconds into overtime during a game against the Montreal Canadiens, Idman.biz reports.

As soon as the referee dropped the puck, Montour seized possession of the puck, skated towards the goal, and made a precise shot past the goaltender to secure the win.
Despite Seattle being down 2-4 midway through the third period, they managed to mount a remarkable comeback, ultimately winning the game 5-4 after overtime.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Canada Trudeau needles Trump after hockey victory
21 February 14:41
Hockey

Canada Trudeau needles Trump after hockey victory

‘You can’t take our country or our game’
Utah Hockey Club Chooses Three Potential Names
30 January 16:38
Hockey

Utah Hockey Club Chooses Three Potential Names

The options include the current name Utah Hockey Club, as well as Utah Mammoth and Utah Wasatch

Hockey World Cup set for revival in 2028
28 January 10:56
Hockey

Hockey World Cup set for revival in 2028

NHL and Players’ Union to organize tournament without IIHF involvement
Historic Night for Penguins’ Goalie: Nedeljkovic Makes NHL History - VIDEO
18 January 10:44
Hockey

Historic Night for Penguins’ Goalie: Nedeljkovic Makes NHL History - VIDEO

Alex Nedeljkovic becomes first NHL goalie to score and assist in a single game

NHL makes history: Goal scored without a shot on target - VIDEO
16 January 16:58
Hockey

NHL makes history: Goal scored without a shot on target - VIDEO

Buffalo forward Ryan McLeod attempted a shot on an empty net, but his hockey stick broke

Best hockey players of the 21st century
2 January 18:14
Hockey

Best hockey players of the 21st century

Sidney Crosby, captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, tops the rankings

Most read

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away
11 March 10:29
Football

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away

The Champions League Round of 16 second-leg matches kick off today
Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home
12 March 10:16
Football

Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 concludes today

Felipe Santos: "We still have a game with Qarabag in the cup, nothing is over yet" - INTERVIEW
11 March 15:18
Football

Felipe Santos: "We still have a game with Qarabag in the cup, nothing is over yet" - INTERVIEW

An interview with Araz-Nakhchivan player Felipe Santos

Sabah ranks 11th in Europe
11 March 17:38
Football

Sabah ranks 11th in Europe

Sabah FC has climbed 61 places, making it the 11th most improved team