Brandon Montour, the Canadian defenseman for Seattle, has made history by scoring the fastest overtime goal in NHL history. The goal came just four seconds into overtime during a game against the Montreal Canadiens, Idman.biz reports.

As soon as the referee dropped the puck, Montour seized possession of the puck, skated towards the goal, and made a precise shot past the goaltender to secure the win.

Despite Seattle being down 2-4 midway through the third period, they managed to mount a remarkable comeback, ultimately winning the game 5-4 after overtime.

