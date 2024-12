Pittsburgh Penguins' goalkeeper Alex Nedeljković sustained an unusual injury during an NHL regular season game against Colorado.

Idman.biz reports that in the middle of the first period, the 28-year-old hockey player was struck in the face by a puck while sitting on the bench.

Nedeljković had to go to the locker room for medical attention. He later returned to the bench with a cut and a bruise under his right eye.

Idman.biz