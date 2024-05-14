14 May 2024
Another VICTORY from Azerbaijan’s hockey team – PHOTO

14 May 2024 11:00
The second international hockey tournament ADIHIC Cup held among Islamic countries continues in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani hockey team participated in the international tournament for the first time. In addition to Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Mongolia, Iran, Lebanon, Bahrain, Tatarstan and Kyrgyzstan are represented.

Today, Azerbaijan's Baku Flames faced Iran. The game ended with the victory of Baku Flames with the score of 11:6.

It should be noted that in the first game, Azerbaijan won against the Bahrain team with a score of 8:3.

