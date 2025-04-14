15 April 2025
EN

Simonov secures top spot in World Cup series rankings

Gymnastics
News
14 April 2025 15:23
27
Azerbaijani artistic gymnast Nikita Simonov has solidified his lead in the World Cup series for rings.

Simonov now ranks first overall after four stages of the competition, Idman.biz reports.

He has accumulated a total of 105 points, including 30 points from his gold-medal victory in Baku. Additionally, he earned 25 points each from silver-medal finishes in Cottbus (Germany), Osijek (Croatia), and Antalya (Turkiye).

Simonov has reached the podium in every ranking tournament held since the beginning of the year.

