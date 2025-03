Govhar Ibrahimova has claimed the title of Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship.

She dominated the all-around competition, scoring 94.650 points, leaving her rivals behind, Idman.biz reports.

In the overall standings, Kamilla Seyidzada secured silver, while Ilona Zeynalova took bronze.

In individual apparatus events, Ibrahimova won clubs and ribbon, while Seyidzade topped the hoop and ball categories.

