9 March 2025
Azerbaijani gymnasts finished the World Cup in Baku with 1 gold medal - PHOTO

Gymnastics
News
9 March 2025 17:11
Azerbaijani gymnasts finished the World Cup in Baku with 1 gold medal

Artistic Gymnastics World Cup held in Baku has concluded.

Idman.biz reports, that on the last day, women competed for first place in the gymnastics beam and freestyle, and men in the vault, pommel horse and horizontal bar.

Murad Agarzayev took seventh place in the vault, and Ivan Tikhonov took eighth place in the horizontal bar.

Nikita Simonov won a gold medal in the hoops the other day. Deniz Aliyeva took seventh place in the vault.

At the end of the four-day competition, the gymnasts who scored the highest execution points were also awarded the traditional AGF Trophy cup.

Gymnasts from 19 countries participated in the tournament.

