8 March 2025
Deniz Aliyeva finished seventh at the World Cup - PHOTO

8 March 2025 15:16
Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnast Deniz Aliyeva finished seventh in the pole vault final at the World Cup in Baku.

She scored 12.483 points for her performance, which allowed our representative to take third place for a while, Idman.biz reports.

However, her rivals later overtook her. As a result, Aliyeva finished the final stage in seventh place.

Eight-time Olympian Oksana Chusovitina (Uzbekistan) won the pole vault. Tea Belak (Slovenia) won silver, and her teammate Tyasha Kisselef won bronze.

Idman.biz

