Azerbaijani gymnast wins World Cup in Baku - PHOTO

Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov has won the World Cup in Baku.

He successfully performed in the hoop exercise in the final, Idman.biz reports.

The silver medalist of the European Championship, who took first place in the qualifying round, also scored the highest score in the final. He won the champion title with 14,233 points.

This is Simonov's second award this season. Before that, he won a silver medal at the World Cup in Cottbus, Germany.

As for other medalists in hoop exercises at the World Cup in Baku, Zhiwei Meng (China) won silver and Alexander Diab (USA) won bronze.

Idman.biz