6 March 2025
EN

Simonov qualifies for World Cup final as top performer

Gymnastics
News
6 March 2025 17:29
12
Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov has emerged as the top qualifier in the rings category at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.

The European Championship silver medalist secured 14.200 points from the judges, earning the best score in the qualification round and advancing to the final, Idman.biz reports.

Simonov previously won silver in the rings event at the first stage of the World Cup in Cottbus, Germany.

Additionally, Daniz Aliyeva, who finished eighth in the vault qualification, has also secured a spot in the women’s vault final.

Idman.biz

