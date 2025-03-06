Azerbaijani acrobats set to compete in the World Cup

The Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off today in Puurs-Sint-Amands, Belgium, bringing together 85 gymnasts from 12 countries.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan will be well represented at the prestigious event. Competing for the national team are:

Double World champions:

Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli

Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev

World Championship bronze medalists:

Riad Safarov, Abdulla Al-Meshaikhi, Rasul Seyidli, and Seymur Jafarov (Group performance)

World Age Group Competition winners:

Nazrin Zeyniyeva, Anahita Bashirli, and Zohra Rashidova

The competition will begin with qualification rounds on the first two days, followed by the finals on March 8.

Idman.biz