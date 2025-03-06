Azerbaijani acrobats set to compete in the World Cup

The Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off today in Puurs-Sint-Amands, Belgium, bringing together 85 gymnasts from 12 countries.
Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan will be well represented at the prestigious event. Competing for the national team are:
Double World champions:
Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli
Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev
World Championship bronze medalists:
Riad Safarov, Abdulla Al-Meshaikhi, Rasul Seyidli, and Seymur Jafarov (Group performance)
World Age Group Competition winners:
Nazrin Zeyniyeva, Anahita Bashirli, and Zohra Rashidova
The competition will begin with qualification rounds on the first two days, followed by the finals on March 8.
