7 February 2025
Road to Rio: World Championship regulations and schedule announced

7 February 2025 16:29
The regulations and schedule for the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship, set to take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from August 20-24, have been officially revealed.

National federations can send a maximum of three individual gymnasts and one group team to the championship, based on their performance in this year’s continental championships, Idman.biz reports.

To qualify two or three gymnasts for the individual events, countries must meet the following criteria:

Europe: Must rank among the top 12
Asia & Americas: Must rank in the top 4
Africa & Oceania: Must be first place

All other federations are allowed to send one individual gymnast and one group team to compete in Rio.

Competition Schedule
- August 20-21: Individual Qualification Rounds

Determines 18 all-around finalists and 8 finalists per apparatus

- August 22: First Individual All-Around Champions Crowned
- August 23: Group Competition Begins

Each group performs two routines:
One with 5 ribbons
One with 3 balls & 2 hoops

This phase also serves as qualification for two group finals, while medals will be awarded in the group all-around and team competition.

- August 24: Apparatus Finals
The final day is dedicated to the event finals across different apparatus categories.

A total of 9 sets of medals will be contested at the championship.

