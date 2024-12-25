25 December 2024
Baku 2027 and four more World Championships in three years

Gymnastics
News
25 December 2024 14:44
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has announced the complete schedule for rhythmic gymnastics world championships to cover various age categories over the next three years.

Idman.biz reports that these events are part of the upcoming Olympic cycle, and the major competitions for the next three years have already been determined.

In 2024, two world championships will take place: The Junior World Championship from June 18-22 in Sofia, Bulgaria, and the Senior World Championship from August 20-24 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In 2026, the main rhythmic gymnastics competition will be held in Frankfurt, Germany, from August 12-16.

Finally, 2027 will also feature two world championships. The Junior Championship will be hosted in Bucharest, Romania, while Baku, Azerbaijan, will host the Senior World Championship from September 15-19.

Idman.biz

