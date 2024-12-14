The coach of the Korean club: "I fell in love with Baku"

"There are very few gyms in the world like the National Gymnastics Arena."

It was said by Yelena Pastukh, the head coach of the Korean rhythmic gymnastics club Kim Ju Yen, Idman.biz reports.

The team is holding a training camp in Baku on the eve of the new season. Pastukh noted that this is her second visit to Baku: "I was here last year during the World Championship. However, this is the first time that we are coming to the meeting with the gymnasts."

She emphasized that for now, one training session per day is planned, but the training intensity will increase after adaptation.

Speaking about the National Gymnastics Arena, the expert emphasized: "I was surprised. The complex is well equipped, the hall is magnificent."

Pastukh also shared her impressions about Baku: "Last time I came here, I walked around the city. I visited the center and the boulevard. I love Baku very much. I have been to many countries, but I am in love with Baku."

Idman.biz