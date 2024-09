Azerbaijani acrobats secured the 7th medal at the World Championship held in Portugal.

The mixed pair of Aghasif Rahimov-Raziya Seyidli was placed on the podium, as reported by Idman.biz.

The Azerbaijani gymnasts took the 3rd place during dynamic exercises. They won gold medals in balance and mixed exercises.

Azerbaijan won 4 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals.

