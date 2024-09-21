21 September 2024
Azerbaijani acrobats will perform at the World Games

Gymnastics
News
21 September 2024 14:42
Azerbaijani acrobats will perform at the World Games

Azerbaijan's acrobatic team has won the right to participate in the World Games to be held in Chengdu (China) next year.

According to the classification results for each type of program at the world championship held in Guimaraes (Portugal), the teams that took the first six places have qualified for the multi-forum, Idman.biz reports.

The mixed pair Raziya Seyidli - Agasif Rahimov, as well as the men's group consisting of Riad Safarov, Rasul Seyidli, Abdullah Al-Meshaihi and Seymur Jafarov, and the duet Murad Rafiyev - Daniel Abbasov won the right to participate.

Idman.biz

