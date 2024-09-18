The team of the Azerbaijan national team has been announced - PHOTO

The team of the Azerbaijan national team, which will perform at the world championship in acrobatic gymnastics, has been announced.

Azerbaijan will compete with 10 gymnasts in the championship to be held in Guimaraes, Portugal, Idman.biz reports.

Raziya Seyidli-Agasif Rahimov, Milana Aliyeva-Sabir Agayev (both mixed doubles), Rasul Seyidli, Riad Safarov, Seymur Jafarov, Abdullah Al-Mashaikhi (all men's team), Murad Rafiyev-Daniel Abbasov (male couple) will represent.

The team will be led by Irada Gurbanova and ⁠Leyla Aliyeva. Durdana Ahmadova will appear as a judge in the competition.

The world championship will take place on September 19-22.

Idman.biz