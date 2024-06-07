FIG: "Azerbaijan is at the apex of the sport"

"Three months before the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Guimaraes (POR), Azerbaijan is at the apex of the sport — and the proof is in the World Cup rankings."

Idman.biz reports that the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) evaluated the performance of the Azerbaijani acrobats who won the World Cup series.

" Mixed Pair Raziya Seyidli and Aghasif Rahimov (AZE) and Men’s Pair Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev (AZE) are the 2024 FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup series winners in their categories, marking the first time two teams from Azerbaijan have topped the tables at the end of a World Cup season.

The rankings are based on results of the World Cup stops in Burgas (BUL), Maia (POR), and Rzeszow (POL), with pairs and groups earning ranking points based on their placements in World Cup competition. First-place finishes earned 30 points, second place 25, third 20, and so on.

Familiar names, including Seyidli, Rahimov, Abbasov, and Rafiyev peppered the podiums throughout the series. 2023 series champions Seyidli and Rahimov earned golds for elegant performances in Burgas and Rzeszow, as well as silver in Maia (POR), giving them a total of 875 points, 10 ahead of Maia champions Yevfrosyniia Kryvytska and World medallist Ivan Labunets (UKR).

Abbasov and Rafiyev also earned 30 points for a top finish in Maia, as well as silver in Burgas and bronze in Rzeszow, for 75 points. 2022 World gold medallists Daniyel Dil and Vadim Shulyar (KAZ), who only took part in two World Cups, were second with 55 points, a dramatic improvement from last year when they were outside the top three."

