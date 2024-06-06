Azerbaijani acrobats won the World Cup overall

Two couples of the Azerbaijan team in acrobatics won the World Cup.

The International Gymnastics Federation calculated the final results of the series after the stage held in Rzeszów, Poland, Idman.biz reports.

Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli beat everyone in the mixed doubles competition. Based on the results of the three tournaments in which the couple won the prize, they collected a total of 85 points. Our representatives beat Ukrainian couple Ivan Labunets and Efrosinya Krivitskaya by 10 points.

Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev won the world cup in men's ranking. They are the prize winners of the Burgas, Maya and Rzeszow stages and have scored a total of 75 points. The Azerbaijani pair beat Kazakhstan's Daniel Dil and Vadim Shulyar by 20 points.

Idman.biz