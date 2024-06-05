Engoulou: "Azerbaijani gymnasts have a unique place in the world" - INTERVIEW

Vice-president of the National Olympic and Sports Committee of Cameroon, member of the Council of the African Badminton Confederation Odette Assembe Engoulou gave an interview to the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Idman.biz reports that she spoke about her trip to Baku.

- What are your impressions about the 2nd Baku International Challenge in the category Gymnastics for All?

- I express my gratitude to the organizers of the event. I really enjoy it. Watching this Challenge and witnessing the performances really gives a very pleasant effect.

- How do you assess the development of gymnastics in Azerbaijan?

- Undoubtedly, the level of development of gymnastics in Azerbaijan is much higher. Because I have never seen this kind of organization anywhere. Based on what I saw here, I came to the conclusion that Azerbaijani gymnasts are athletes with a unique place in the world. I think that seeing the conditions created for the development of gymnastics in Azerbaijan will inspire the gymnastics federations of the world countries to develop this sport in their countries and they will want to come and learn your experience.

- What will you remember most from Azerbaijan?

- I will remember the warm attitude of most people about this place. I have never seen this kind of attitude anywhere else. They even treated me so warmly that I feel at home these days. I want to thank the state of Azerbaijan for paying so much attention and care to sports and creating conditions for its development. This is very important. For this reason, development continues.

