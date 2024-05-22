European Gymnastics Championship kicks off

The European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics will start today in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

Idman.biz reports that teenagers will compete on the first day of competition.

They will compete for tickets to the finals in hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon. Azerbaijani athletes Govhar Ibrahimova, Shams Agahuseynova, Ilaha Bahadirova and Fidan Gurbanli will also show their skills. Their results will also be taken into account in the team competition.

It should be noted that 302 gymnasts from 40 countries, including 203 adults and 99 teenagers, are participating in the European Championship. In the competition, 19 teams will try their strength in group actions. The continental championship is the last license competition before the Olympics.

