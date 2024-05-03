Zohra Aghamirova advances to European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup finals

The first half of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup finals held in Baku has ended.

Idman.biz reports that Zohra Aghamirova reached the finals in hoop and ball movements.

Her performance with the ball was rated at 33,000 points. Zohra entered the final as the winner of the 4th place.

The Azerbaijani gymnast was awarded 32,900 points in the hoop exercises. Although she took the 9th place, the fact that one athlete from each country made it to the final opened the way for Aghamirova to the decisive stage.

The Olympic licensee with a total of 65,900 points in two movements was ranked 7th. She is definitely a candidate to reach the final in the race for the championship.

Kamila Seyidzade is 19th in the all-around with 60,300 points. In the second half of the day, she will perform with clubs and ribbons.

It should be noted that Italian Sofia Raffaeli is the leader in all-around - 70,300 points. Boryana Kaleyn of Bulgaria is second with 69,200 points and Stiliana Nikololova is third with 60,750 points.

