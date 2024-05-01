1 May 2024
Baku European Cup: Cash prize announced

European Gymnastics (EG) has approved the 2024 European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics to be held in Baku on May 3-5.

Idman.biz reports that the total prize of the competition will be 40,000 euros.

Competitions will be held in interesting rules. The 16 gymnasts who reached the finals in the all-around competitions will perform in the rounds called Cross Battles. These stages held with the Olympic system will start from the 1/8 finals. Pairings will be determined based on places in the classification. The order of meeting 1st place with 16th place, 2nd place with 15th place will be taken as the basis. Each athlete will perform only one movement in the stage until the final.

The winner of Cross Battles will win 8, the silver medalist will win 5, and the third place winner will win 3,000 euros. Awards are planned for the other 13 participants who will be left out of the honorary chair.

The winner of the 4th place will receive two thousand euros, and the losers in the quarter-finals will receive one thousand euros each. The losers of the 1/8 finals will have to settle for 500 euros.

The winner of the all-around group event will receive 5,000 euros, the silver prize winner 3,500 euros, and the bronze winner 2,500 euros. The victory in the team competition of juniors will bring 1300 euros, silver 1000, bronze 700 euros.

A total of 160 gymnasts will compete in the European Cup. The press service of EG also announced the stars of the competition: "Among them, the last absolute European champion Boryana Kaleyn, her teammate in the Bulgarian national team superstar Stiliana Nikolova, the absolute continental champion of 2022 Daria Atamanov, another Israeli, Daniela Munits, who has already participated in the adult competition. there are well-known people. Among the favorites are the absolute world champion of 2022 Sofia Raffaeli and another Italian Milena Baldasari, Ukrainian Khrystyna Pohranychna, Azerbaijani Zohra Aghamirova and many others.

As for the program of the competitions, on May 3, actions with clubs, hoops, balls and ribbons will take place in the qualifying stage of adults. They will compete for the top 16 places that qualify for the finals, as well as for a place in the deciding round in individual events. The next day, the first performances of the teams in group actions will take place, as well as "Cross Battles" in multi-sport. After that, the juniors will start fighting in team competitions. On May 5, both adults, juniors and groups will determine the award winners in separate acts.

