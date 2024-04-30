30 April 2024
EN

Nikita Simonov: "This is a historic moment both for me and for Azerbaijan"

Gymnastics
News
30 April 2024 09:27
Nikita Simonov: "This is a historic moment both for me and for Azerbaijan"

"This is a historical moment both for me and for Azerbaijan."

Idman.biz reports that Nikita Simonov, the Azerbaijan national team gymnast, said this.

The gymnast, who is the first prize winner of Azerbaijan in the history of the European championships in this sport, evaluated the team's success in Rimini at the welcoming ceremony of the team at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport: "I was preparing for the Olympic Games. I did my best to qualify for Paris-2024. But unfortunately, I won only silver medal in the competition in Doha. If I won the World Cup in Qatar, I would go to the French capital. We will work on the errors. I won a historic medal in Rimini."

Simonov said that the competition was quite difficult: "The World Cup in Doha ended on April 20. Just two days later we went to Rimini for pre-race training. But we were ready for it. It was not enough to win the European championship."

After the World Cup, our gymnast did not go to Rimini in a good emotional state: "It was like a heart break. Because I put all my heart into my work and I was fighting for a qualification to the Olympics. It was my dream and it will remain so. No matter what, I will continue to strive for it. After that, I need to work and increase the difficulty of the movements so that I can be the first in the world and European championships and bring a medal from the Olympics."

Zaki Feyzullayev
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ruslan Irgashev: "Simonov is in his prime"
10:25
Gymnastics

Ruslan Irgashev: "Simonov is in his prime"

"I am sure that in the future he will fight for a higher medal at the European Championship"
Azerbaijan coach took part in the event held in Italy – PHOTO
29 April 14:41
Gymnastics

Azerbaijan coach took part in the event held in Italy – PHOTO

During the meeting, views were exchanged on current issues in the gymnastics world
Ritam Cup: 5 medals from Azerbaijani gymnasts - PHOTO
29 April 09:46
Gymnastics

Ritam Cup: 5 medals from Azerbaijani gymnasts - PHOTO

The International Tournament Ritam Cup in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, has ended
Azerbaijani gymnasts won 5 medals in Bulgaria
27 April 16:52
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnasts won 5 medals in Bulgaria

Three members of Azerbaijan were awarded in Bulgaria - PHOTO
Azerbaijan's artistic gymnasts in Prize of Julieta Shishmanova
25 April 15:59
Gymnastics

Azerbaijan's artistic gymnasts in Prize of Julieta Shishmanova

Azerbaijan will be represented by 3 gymnasts in the tournament
Azerbaijani gymnast advanced to the final stage
25 April 11:09
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnast advanced to the final stage

Nikita Simonov are competing in the tournament organized in Rimini

Most read

4 champions for Qarabag
29 April 09:21
Football

4 champions for Qarabag

FCSB in Romania, Larne in Northern Ireland, Hamrun in Malta, Sellye in Slovenia won the title of champion
Ulviyya Fataliyeva becomes the European champion – FOR THE FIRST TİME
29 April 16:14
Chess

Ulviyya Fataliyeva becomes the European champion – FOR THE FIRST TİME

The 27-year-old Azerbaijani player has won the European Women's Chess Championship 2024
Azerbaijan wrestling team for the license tournament
29 April 14:25
Wrestling

Azerbaijan wrestling team for the license tournament

The Azerbaijan national team will leave for Istanbul with 9 wrestlers
Mykhaylo Fomenko passed away
29 April 13:23
Football

Mykhaylo Fomenko passed away

He died at the age of 75