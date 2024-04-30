Nikita Simonov: "This is a historic moment both for me and for Azerbaijan"

"This is a historical moment both for me and for Azerbaijan."

Idman.biz reports that Nikita Simonov, the Azerbaijan national team gymnast, said this.

The gymnast, who is the first prize winner of Azerbaijan in the history of the European championships in this sport, evaluated the team's success in Rimini at the welcoming ceremony of the team at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport: "I was preparing for the Olympic Games. I did my best to qualify for Paris-2024. But unfortunately, I won only silver medal in the competition in Doha. If I won the World Cup in Qatar, I would go to the French capital. We will work on the errors. I won a historic medal in Rimini."

Simonov said that the competition was quite difficult: "The World Cup in Doha ended on April 20. Just two days later we went to Rimini for pre-race training. But we were ready for it. It was not enough to win the European championship."

After the World Cup, our gymnast did not go to Rimini in a good emotional state: "It was like a heart break. Because I put all my heart into my work and I was fighting for a qualification to the Olympics. It was my dream and it will remain so. No matter what, I will continue to strive for it. After that, I need to work and increase the difficulty of the movements so that I can be the first in the world and European championships and bring a medal from the Olympics."

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz