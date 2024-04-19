Farid Gayibov: "Development is felt in all types of gymnastics in Azerbaijan" - PHOTO - VIDEO

The inaugural ceremony of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup was held.

Idman.biz reports that the ceremony of the tournament organized for the 10th time in Azerbaijan took place in the Gymnastics Arena.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said in his inauguration speech that gymnastics in Azerbaijan has undergone great development over the years. The President of European Gymnastics wished success to the participants of the World Cup: "The National Gymnastics Arena has been hosting this competition for many years, in which the leading gymnasts of the planet participate. The World Cup became traditional. Development is felt in all types of gymnastics in Azerbaijan. The organizers are making every effort to ensure that the World Cup takes place at a high level. They have created such conditions. We wish success to all participants."

It should be noted that 116 gymnasts from 41 countries compete for victory in the World Cup. Athletes test their strength in the program of individual and group movements, individual tools, and at the same time in the program of multi-sport.

