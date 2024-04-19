World Cup kicks off in Baku

Today, the first international competition in rhythmic gymnastics will start in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the World Cup, which will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena, will last for 3 days.

116 gymnasts representing 41 countries will participate in the competition.

The most elegant representatives of gymnastics will compete in the program of individual and group movements, and in the program of individual instruments and all-around.

According to tradition, the traditional AGF Trophy Cup will be presented to the gymnast and group team who have collected the most performance points in the cup.

It should be noted that this will be the 10th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup organized in Azerbaijan.

