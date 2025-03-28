Historic result for Azerbaijan: First time without loss

Azerbaijan’s U-19 futsal team has achieved a historic milestone.

The national team has, for the first time in history, avoided defeat in the main qualifying round of the UEFA Futsal European Championship, Idman.biz reports.

This breakthrough came in a match against Croatia, where Azerbaijan secured a 3-3 draw.

With this result, the team earned its first-ever point in the main qualification stages. Since making its European Championship debut in 2019, Azerbaijan had lost all nine previous matches at this level.

Notably, before this, Azerbaijan had only managed wins and points in the preliminary rounds.

Idman.biz