4 September 2025
EN

Ilham Yadullayev: "We will make a statement during the championship"

Football
News
1 September 2025 16:56
45
Ilham Yadullayev: "We will make a statement during the championship"

“We are preparing for the new season. Our training continues. From August 13 to 23, we held a training camp in Gabala.”

Idman.biz reports that these words were said by Ilham Yadullayev, the new head coach of MOIK, which competes in the First League, in an interview with Sport24.az.

The army club’s coach noted that the upcoming season in the First League will be intense: “After finishing the camp in Gabala, we played friendly matches. We have almost built a new team. Alongside players remaining from last year, we also have new signings. The squad has been renewed by 60-70 percent. We have completed the team composition. Therefore, no new transfers are expected. The management has set a goal for us. We will progress toward that goal match by match. What is our target? I don’t want to discuss it now. We will reveal it during the championship. There are new teams promoted to the First League that will add color to the competition. A very interesting and intense season awaits us.”

MOIK finished the 2024/25 football year in 6th place.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Yunis Huseynov: "One point against Iceland could be considered a good result"
12:28
Football

Yunis Huseynov: "One point against Iceland could be considered a good result"

The former Azerbaijani national team player shared his thoughts on the World Cup 2026 European qualifiers match
Shahriyar Aliyev: “We must not repeat last year’s mistakes”
12:13
Football

Shahriyar Aliyev: “We must not repeat last year’s mistakes”

Turan Tovuz captain gave a statement
Changes in Kapaz management
11:44
Football

Changes in Kapaz management

After three defeats, the head coach tasked with restoring the team’s points
European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today
11:29
Football

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

Azerbaijan to play first match tomorrow against Iceland in group stage
Qarabag and Deloitte Azerbaijan to sign Memorandum of Understanding
11:14
Football

Qarabag and Deloitte Azerbaijan to sign Memorandum of Understanding

The signing ceremony will take place on September 5 at the club’s Azersun Arena training facility
Gavi Thompson: “We will be more motivated” – INTERVIEW
11:00
Football

Gavi Thompson: “We will be more motivated” – INTERVIEW

Karvan-Yevlakh’s Nigerian midfielder gave an interview

Most read

Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign
2 September 09:31
Football

Qarabag brings back Olavio Juninho ahead of Champions League campaign

The Brazilian striker returns to Agdam after a successful spell, set to strengthen the squad for the new season
Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences
1 September 16:26
Football

Schedule announced for Iceland vs. Azerbaijan open trainings and press conferences

Open sessions and media briefings set ahead of September 5 World Cup qualifier in Reykjavik
WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return
2 September 16:54
Football

WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return

Flamengo refuses loan, demands €4M transfer fee for Brazilian forward
Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce
2 September 12:28
Football

Ederson completes permanent move from Manchester City to Fenerbahce

Brazilian goalkeeper departs after eight trophy-laden years, joining Turkish side for £12.1m