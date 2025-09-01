Ilham Yadullayev: "We will make a statement during the championship"

“We are preparing for the new season. Our training continues. From August 13 to 23, we held a training camp in Gabala.”

Idman.biz reports that these words were said by Ilham Yadullayev, the new head coach of MOIK, which competes in the First League, in an interview with Sport24.az.

The army club’s coach noted that the upcoming season in the First League will be intense: “After finishing the camp in Gabala, we played friendly matches. We have almost built a new team. Alongside players remaining from last year, we also have new signings. The squad has been renewed by 60-70 percent. We have completed the team composition. Therefore, no new transfers are expected. The management has set a goal for us. We will progress toward that goal match by match. What is our target? I don’t want to discuss it now. We will reveal it during the championship. There are new teams promoted to the First League that will add color to the competition. A very interesting and intense season awaits us.”

MOIK finished the 2024/25 football year in 6th place.

Idman.biz