Nikola Ninkovic: “We need to build on the successful start”

“After taking the lead, we should have been more careful. Unfortunately, we conceded a goal and lost the victory. But that’s football. The opponents also want to win. It’s nothing major. We’ll keep moving forward.”

Idman.biz reports that “Sumgayit” midfielder Nikola Ninkovic said this in an interview with Futbolxeber.az while commenting on their 1:1 draw against “Shamakhi” in the third round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

He stated that they will try to make the most of the league break: “The break will be beneficial for everyone. We played three good matches. Now we need a bit of rest and then we must work at full strength.”

Ninkovic also noted that the start of the season has been successful for the team: “7 points from 3 games is a good result, especially considering that one of our opponents was ‘Qarabag’. But this is just the beginning of the season. The main thing is to maintain this momentum.”

The 34-year-old player also spoke about their next round match against “Imishli”: “We must work seriously during the break and prepare better for the next matches. The game against ‘Imishli’ will also be difficult. In general, no match is easy. Nevertheless, our goal is to win and increase our points.”

The Serbian footballer also commented on working with his compatriot, “Sumgayit” head coach Sasa Ilic: “Of course, I’m happy to work with Ilic. The atmosphere at ‘Sumgayit’ is very good. Our coach works hard and talks to us every day. I hope we will perform even better and win more matches.”

Idman.biz