Sanan Abdullayev: “Karvan-Yevlakh has all documents in order, logo issue is the club’s personal matter”

“The name of the ‘Karvan-Yevlakh’ club and all documents required for participation in the Premier League are in order, while the logo issue is the club’s personal matter.”

Idman.biz reports that this was stated to Report news agency by Sanan Abdullayev, Media and Marketing Director of the Professional Football League (PFL).

He explained why “Karvan-Yevlakh,” which is not a successor of “Karvan,” still uses the old logo: “This is not within our authority. Indeed, the logos are old and show the year 2004. However, we cannot ask them, ‘Why are you using the emblem of the old team?’ because all documents required for their participation in the Premier League are in order. The logo issue is a personal matter. If they wish, they can even place a lion or tiger on their logo. It’s entirely up to them.”

Bahruz Musayev, head of the press service of “Karvan-Yevlakh,” commented on the situation: “Honestly, we are asked this question frequently as a club. However, unfortunately, I cannot give a complete answer on the matter. We may reveal details about the logo issue in the near future.”

“Karvan-Yevlakh” finished last season in third place in the Azerbaijan First League with 47 points, earning the right to participate in the Premier League. The team has no connection to the 2004 Yevlakh-based club “Karvan,” which was the first Azerbaijani team to reach a UEFA Cup stage (2006/2007) in the history of Azerbaijani football.

