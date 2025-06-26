Dinamo defender on Qarabag's radar

Azerbaijani champions Qarabag FK are looking to strengthen their defense ahead of the upcoming season, with Sami Mmaee of Dinamo Zagreb emerging as a primary target.

Idman.biz, citing Sportal.az, reports that the 28-year-old Moroccan center-back has been on Qarabag's radar since his time at Ferencvárosi.

After leaving the Hungarian club last summer, Mmaee opted to join Dinamo Zagreb.

However, he has struggled to secure a regular starting spot at the Croatian club. Currently in talks with Qarabag, Mmaee is reportedly open to a move to Azerbaijan. A final decision on the potential transfer is expected within the next one to two weeks.

Last season, Mmaee made 21 official appearances for Dinamo, scoring one goal. His current contract runs until the summer of 2028.

